Manzanita's Hoffman Center for the Arts will screen nine award-winning short films made by young filmmakers from around the world this Friday, Feb. 28.
The films were honored last September at the Gateway Film Festival at Pacific University in Forest Grove. Brendan Swogger, one of the festival organizers, will attend the screening to discuss the films and answer audience questions.
The films to be shown are “Let.Go.Before.Trying” by Anna Mendes of Ashland, Oregon; “Istanbul: Home Away from Home” by Selin Tiryakioglu of Jacksonville, Florida; “Double Vida” by Sharlany Gonzalez from the Dominican Republic and Maryland; “63 Miles Away” by Emman Josephson of Portland, Oregon; “Writer’s Block Party” by Gabriella Sipe of Olympia, Washington; “The Quiet” by Radheya Jegatheva of Joondanna, Australia; “She” by Felix Koble, of Cape Town, South Africa; “Beacons of Portland” by David Pascual-Matias of Portland Oregon; and “Irony” by Radheya Jegatheva of Joondanna, Australia.
Friday's screening, which lasts roughly 70 minutes, will start at 7:30 pm at the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Avenue. Admission is $7 at the door.
