The Ernest Bloch Legacy Project will present pianist Gerald Robbins, in the Doerfler Family Theater on Thursday, June 20 at 7 pm. The Doerfler Family Theater is the newest addition to the Lincoln County Historical Society’s Pacific Maritime Heritage Center, located at 333 SE Bay Boulevard in Newport. He is performing courtesy of the Siletz Bay Music Festival. Robbins will be performing a program which includes the works of Mozart, Brahms, Bloch, Albeniz and Chopin. Tickets by reservation are $20 and payable at the door. Reservations should be made by contacting Frank Geltner by email to fgeltner@ErnestBloch.org or by calling 541-961-1482.
Robbins is a notable chamber musician and a champion of neglected Romantic repertoire. Reviews have praised his “first-class, bravura performance” and “keyboard voice of true eloquence.” “Gerald Robbins’ technical prowess is phenomenal.”
Robbins has distinguished himself internationally as a soloist, having performed throughout the world in virtually every major music center, including New York, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Bonn, Munich, Athens, Frankfurt, Belgrade, Moscow, St. Petersburg,Tel-Aviv, Jerusalem, and Tokyo. He has appeared with the London Philharmonic, Royal Philharmonic, BBC Symphony, London Mozart Players, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Moscow Philharmonic, and New York Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra, among many others, under such conductors as Sir Neville Marriner, Edouard van Remoortel, Harry Blech, Okko Kamu, Jorge Mester, Lawrence Foster, Ezra Rachlin, Kenneth Klein, Louis Frémaux, and Zubin Mehta.
Gerald Robbins won the Van Cliburn Award early in his career as well as the Tchaikovsky International Competition and has distinguished himself internationally as a soloist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.