Ticket are selling fast for a pair of Newport performances from cabaret superstar Amelia Zirin-Brown, aka: Rizo.
Rizo, an alumni of Newport’s Pacific Dance Ensemble, will take to the stage at the Newport Performing Arts Center on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8 and 9.
This Grammy award-winning artist makes a unique connection with her audiences, seductively peeling back layers of alter-ego through her own songs along with tunes by Beyoncé, David Bowie and Prince.
Based in New York City, this performance artist, comedienne, singer, composer and actor received rave reviews three years in a row at the Assembly Festival in Edinburgh. She won the inaugural Time Out London and Soho Theatre Award and earned the 2013 London Cabaret Award. She is a Grammy winner for a 2010 collaboration with Yo-Yo Ma on the holiday album “Songs of Joy and Peace.”
The Feb. 8 and 9 shows start at 7:30 pm at the Newport Performing Arts Center, 777 W Olive Street.
Tickets, $20 in advance, are available at www.coastarts.org or by calling 541-265-ARTS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.