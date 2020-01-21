Tickets are now on sale the Siletz Bay Music Festival’s Winterfest gala fundraising event, set for Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
Titled “Siletz: River of Dreams,” the event promises an exciting program of eclectic music and a sumptuous dinner to delight gastronomes and music lovers alike.
The gala will feature the Oregon Coast debut of Sage Rendezvous, an eclectic group composed of a family of long-time festival favorites: violinist Denise Dillenbeck, who serves as the Siletz Bay Music Festival’s concertmaster; her husband, percussionist-drummer Mark Goodenberger; and his daughters Sophia and Noelle Goodenberger on vocals, piano, guitar and percussion. They will be joined on the cultural center stage by cellist Nancy Ives.
Sage Rendezvous performs a mixture of classical, jazz, pop and folk, with inspirations ranging from Erik Satie and Rufus Wainwright to Pink Martini, The Beatles and more. Their repertoire is a melange of familiar songs, hidden gems and original works.
Guests will enjoy a full dinner of salad, rolls, two entrées including a vegan option, and dessert. The evening will also include a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction including a wide assortment of baskets provided by board members and local businesses. Doors open at 5 pm; dinner will be served at 6 pm; and the performance will begin at 6:45 pm.
Tickets, $95, are available by calling 541-264-5828 or online at http://siletzbaymusic.org.
All proceeds will help fund the 2020 season of the Siletz Bay Music Festival, bringing world-class music performed by renowned artists to Lincoln City and the surrounding communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.