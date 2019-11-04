A tribute to veterans and their families will grace the stage of the Lincoln City Cultural Center this Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, when renowned choir Cappella Romana deliver a performance of Kastalsky’s “Requiem: Memory Eternal to the Fallen Heroes.”
Russian composer Alexander Kastalsky began composing his haunting masterpiece during World War I as a call for reconciliation, redemption and hope. His triumphant tribute was never performed during the Soviet era, but it has made its way to the Pacific Northwest, in the capable hands of the renowned Portland-based a cappella choir Cappella Romana. The group will be bringing a choir of 24 voices, performing on risers provided by the Central Coast Chorale.
Cappella Romana brings to life music that meets a deep human need, taking the audience on a journey of discovery and creates a dynamic experience of immersion in sound and space, tradition and history, innovation and light.
The vocal ensemble presents annual concert series in Portland and Seattle, in addition to touring nationally and internationally. Critics have consistently praised Cappella Romana for their unusual and innovative programming, including numerous world and American premieres. The group regularly collaborates with artists like conductor Paul Hillier, chant specialist Ioannis Arvanitis and composer Ivan Moody.
This richly scored "Requiem" is led by guest conductor Steven Fox, who was nominated for a Grammy for his recording of the work with the Clarion Choir. By honoring a part of our darkest history, Kastalsky’s “Memory Eternal” helps us together embrace courage and hope for the future.
The program will be offered twice, at 11 am and 6 pm on Monday, Nov. 11. Each concert will begin with a presentation of the colors, a reading of the annual Veterans Day message by Rep. David Gomberg, and a standing tribute to all the veterans present. All those who attend will receive a crocheted red poppy pin.
The red poppy is an internationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I, to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. Because the poppy flourished in the soils of France and Belgium that had been enriched with lime from the rubble left by the war, it came to symbolize the bloodshed of those storied battles. As Lt. Colonel John McCrae MD wrote in his famous poem from the front lines, “In Flanders Fields the poppies blow/between the crosses row on row. That mark our place; and in the sky/The larks, still bravely singing, fly/Scarce heard amid the guns below.”
When the cultural center started planning the “Requiem” concert, Executive Director Niki Price called the American Legion Post 116 in Newport and asked about purchasing the small, paper poppy pins, but found that Auxiliary member Wanda Janes had another idea.
“Rather than selling us the flimsy mass market pins, Wanda offered us her lovely crocheted poppies,” Price said. “She donates all the supplies, and makes each one by hand, for a donation to the Children’s Christmas Fund at the American Legion. We were so happy to find a way to commemorate this somber day, while providing funds for another worthy project. These are pins that you can keep, and wear every year.”
Tickets for the Lincoln City “Requiem” performance, which cost up to $52 at other venues in Seattle and Portland, are free for veterans and a discounted $20 for veterans’ companions.
General admission tickets, $39 for seniors, $20 for youth and $42 for all other guests, are available at lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or by calling 541-994-9994.
The cultural center is located at 540 NE Hwy. 101.
