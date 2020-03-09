Artwork created by students from Waldport will be on display throughout March to celebrate Youth Art Month at the Yaquina Art Association Gallery.
Students from Crestview Elementary, Crestview Middle School and Waldport High School will display their wonderful art pieces on Yaquina Art Gallery’s west wall and front pedestals. All artwork will be for sale, with no commission fees.
The exhibit will be available to view daily from 11 am to 4 pm at 789 NW Beach Drive.
