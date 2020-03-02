The plight of the oceans is at the center of a new exhibit at the Newport Visual Arts Center, featuring photomontages that combine snippets of 17th-Century Dutch whaling paintings with contemporary environments.
“Postcards from Nineveh” by Portland-based artist Friderike Heuer opens on Saturday, March 7, with an opening reception set for Saturday, March 14, from 2 to 5 pm and featuring at talk from Heuer at 4 pm.
“The title of my exhibition, 'Postcards from Nineveh,’ is a play on Jonah (the one swallowed by a whale) who was a reluctant prophet, ignored by the people of Nineveh,” she said. “We, on the other hand, should listen to clarion calls about the need to protect our oceans and fish populations.”
Heuer’s exhibition features more than 20 photomontages of landscapes and other environments photographed in the United States and Europe, printed with archival ink jet on German Etching paper.
"The VAC is excited to premiere Friderike's new series," said center director Tom Webb, "particularly during a peak in the whale watching season."
Before turning her attention full time to work as a photographic artist in 2007, Heuer was a criminal defense attorney in private practice and later a visiting professor at Lewis & Clark College. She holds a law degree from Universitat Hamburg and a Ph.D in experimental psychology from the New School of Social Research in New York City.
Heuer’s photography has been exhibited at the Lightbox Gallery in Astoria, the Argyle Winery in Dundee and Portland venues including Camerawork Gallery, REMAX, the Oregon Jewish Museum, Blackfish Gallery, Newspace Center for Photography, University of Portland, Gallery 114 and the Artist Repertory Theatre. She has also provided production photography for various documentary film projects.
Heuer is the author of numerous photo essays for Oregon Arts Watch and has written for Diffusion Magazine. She has also been a guest lecturer at the Portland Art Museum on Carrie Mae Weems and Mark Rothko,
“Postcards from Nineveh" will be on display though Wednesday, March 25, in the Upstairs Gallery of the Newport Visual Arts Center, located at 777 NW Beach Drive, available to view from noon to 4 pm Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, go to www.friderikeheuer.online.
