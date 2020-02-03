The legacy of David Ogden Stiers looms large at the Newport Performing Arts Center, where the acclaimed actor appeared as both conductor and performer during his years on the Oregon Coast.
Stiers’ contribution to the Newport cultural scene will soon be marked by larger-than-life photo-mosaic image, created from thousands of photographs submitted by members of the public.
This computer-generated mural will use each submitted picture at least once and some several times — rotated, enlarged and color-enhanced — to create an image of the well-known star.
Best known for his role as Major Winchester in the M*A*S*H* television series, Stiers also lent his vocal talents to animated Disney classics such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “Lilo and Stitch.” After moving to Newport, he served as guest conductor for the Newport Symphony Orchestra and performed annual Christmas storytelling events.
The photo-mosaic will be displayed just outside the David Ogden Stiers Theatre, a versatile performance space that is slated for renovation, including new and more comfortable seating.
Photo submissions will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 14.
For more information and directions on how to include your photograph, contact Andrea Spirtos at 541-574-2650 or acspirtos@coastarts.org or Bonnie Prater at 541-574-2655 or bprater@coastarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.