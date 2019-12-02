The Newport Youth Symphony on the Oregon Coast will present its annual Winter concert on Monday, Dec. 9, performing seasonal classics alongside “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from “Mary Poppins.”
The concert will open with a rendition of “The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba” from the opera “Solomon” by G. F. Handel, performed by a small ensemble of students from the youth symphony.
Other pieces to be performed include the tongue-twisting “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” as well as “Ashoken Farewell” and Mozart’s 27th Symphony.
Co-directors of the orchestra Barbara Wilcox and Kathy Follett will preside. Mindy Simon leads the Family Strings ensemble, which the symphony created to offer music lessons to students at Sam Case Elementary School.
Monday’s concert will start at 7 pm at the Newport First Presbyterian Church, 227 NE 12th Street.
The concert is free and open to the public, although donations are welcome. For more information, contact Kathy Follett at 503-201-3408 or follettkj@gmail.com.
