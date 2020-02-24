Celtic harp duo Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter will take to the stage at the Lincoln City Cultural Center on Thursday, March 5, for an evening of rare instruments and wondrous stories.
The pair will perform on two Celtic harps, the rare Swedish nyckelharpa, Ukrainian bandoura, cittern and more, treating the audience to traditional instrumental music from Sweden and Ireland as well as heartwarming original compositions blended with stories of humor and adventure.
Lynne and Frankfurter share a background as progressive rock musicians who later discovered a love for playing Celtic, Renaissance and Swedish music on unique acoustic instruments. They hail from Oregon and tour extensively, playing fine performing arts centers, theaters and intimate venues around the US and Europe. Audiences are enchanted with their humorous and moving stories weaved with breathtaking music both traditional and original, taking audiences on a unique journey they will not soon forget.
Lynne is a multi-instrumentalist and performer who has gained worldwide recognition for her original music featuring her Celtic harp. Her innovate work in therapeutic music and “Hands-on-Harps” programs have gained national recognition from NBC, CNN and numerous newspaper and magazine articles including the Wall Street Journal. Her music is heard throughout the popular PBS special "Alone in the Wilderness," among many other soundtracks for commercial television and independent films. Lynne performs and teaches year-round and was recently named one of the 50 most inspiring women by Los Angeles Magazine.
Frankfurter is a renowned Celtic harpist and multi-instrumentalist who went from playing virtuoso progressive rock violin to intricate Swedish folk and Celtic music. He began with classical violin at the age of three and studied music throughout his life. He has 17 albums to his credit, works on film and television scores as composer and arranger, and continues to teach himself to play a variety of instruments — most recently the rarely seen Swedish nyckelharpa. His critically acclaimed albums have earned him high regard as an artist of extraordinary talents and abilities.
The March 5 concert will start at 7 pm in the auditorium at 540 NE Highway 101. Tickets, $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and students and $12 for kids aged 18 and younger, are available at www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or by calling 541-994-9994.
