National Theatre Live will celebrate its 10th birthday in lavish style this Friday, Dec. 27, with a screening of “The Lehman Trilogy” at the Newport Performing Arts Center.
Told in three parts on a single evening, this critically acclaimed and five-time Olivier Award-nominated play tells the story of a family and a company that changed the world.
Academy Award-winner Sam Mendes of “Skyfall” and “The Ferryman” fame directs Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles who play the Lehman Brothers, their sons and grandsons.
On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside. Dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers and an American epic begins.
163 years later, the firm they establish — Lehman Brothers — spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy and triggers the largest financial crisis in history.
Broadcast live from London’s West End, the production features stunning set design from Es Devlin
The Newport screening, presented by Oregon Coast Council for the Arts and hosted locally by Cynthia Jacobi and Gary Lahman, will start at 7 pm at 777 W Olive Street.
Tickets, $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and $11 for students, are available at the PAC box office, online at www.coastarts.org or by calling 541-265-2787.
