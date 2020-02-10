The Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival will present the second of three free Winter Concerts this Saturday, Feb. 15, welcoming University of Oregon music professors Hal Grossman and Fritz Gearhart, along with their graduate student Jacquot String Quartet.
Grossman and Gearhart will perform "Sonata in E minor for two violins, Op. 3 #5" by Jean-Marie Leclair.
Gearhart has performed for audiences from coast to coast, appearing in major halls around the country including the Kennedy Center. Grossman has been enthusiastically acclaimed by critics and audiences alike for his “vibrant tone” and “superb technique.” Both are on the faculty of the University of Oregon's School of Music as well as the annual Redfish Chamber Music Festival held in Port Orford in late July.
The Jacquot String Quartet will perform Beethoven's "String Quartet in E flat major, Op. 74." The Quartet is made up of University of Oregon graduate music students Nathan Lowman, Caleb Haymes, Adam Fishburn and Titus Young.
Opening the program on Saturday will be the Sprague High School String Quartet under the direction of Lisa Hanson Rael. These talented teenagers from Salem will perform the "String Quartet No 2 in D Major" by Borodin.
Violinists are Thomas Dart and Leo McClean with Ainsley Martin on viola and Amanda Hayes on cello. The Sprague High School Orchestra has been among the top five best orchestras in the state and includes programs in chamber music as well as full orchestra.
The concert will begin at 7 pm at First Presbyterian Church of Newport, located at 227 NE 12th Street. Admission is free with donations accepted in support of the Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival.
• The final Winter Series Concert will be held on Saturday, March 7, featuring Hammers and Bows with Casey Bozell on violin, John Hubbard on cello, and Chris Engbretson on piano. The Reynolds High School Quartet from Troutdale will open the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.