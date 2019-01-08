The Lincoln City Cultural Center’s Celtic Concert Series will continue this Saturday, Jan. 12, when The Stomptowners take to the stage for an evening of traditional music and hot Irish dance.
This Portland-based quartet offers a rare experience, blending uilleann pipes, Irish bouzouki, fiddle, whistles, breathtaking vocals and driven foot percussion. A typical performance includes smoking hot Irish and Scottish tunes, choreographed Irish dance, voice with foot percussion and arranged songs as well as evocative a cappella pieces. The Stomptowners repertoire is always kept fresh, alive and relevant to the season.
The Stomptowners are vocalist Andrea Wild, uilleann pipe player Preston Howard, Irish bouzouki player Richie Rosencrans, and dancer Kelsey Wilson.
Born in Liverpool, England, to a Welsh mother, Wild grew up with the sibling singing tradition emphasizing harmony and a capella performance. She and her brother, Straford, began singing in folk clubs throughout the North of England and Wild became a regular at Liverpool’s Irish Centre. Their love of traditional folk music and a quest for adventure brought them to the United States, where they collaborated with Oregon Symphony cellist Jim Smith and performed at festivals throughout the US as Both Wild. In 2011, Wild teamed up with sean-nós dancer Maldon Meehan with a goal to merge traditional forms of percussive dance with song for stage performance. And thus, The Stomptowners were born.
Preston Howard grew up in Northern California, where he first heard Irish traditional music in the form of a Finbar Furey recording belonging to his father. This recording sparked a deep interest in the uilleann pipes. After several years playing whistle, flute and Scottish bagpipes as a child, Howard began learning the uilleann pipes at age 17 with the help of many kind traveling pipers as well as the Pub Scouts, the local Irish music collective in Chico, California. Howard now resides in Portland, where he frequently plays at regional céilis, Sean-nós Northwest workshops and events, local sessions and performances.
Richie Rosencrans has been performing from an early age. A self-taught guitarist and songwriter, Rosencrans found his way to traditional Irish music while studying Civil Engineering at the University of New Hampshire. His love of music and outdoor adventure attracted him to the Northwest four years ago and when not on the trail, you’ll find him performing weekly in Portland. His accompaniment style is highlighted by a sympathetic ear toward the tunes with open lifting chords and playful countermelodies.
Kelsey Wilson hails from a small Northern California town. Her love for movement to music began with dancing to her father’s records and in ballet lessons encouraged by her mother. Her first Irish dance steps were learned from Maria Oliver in Chico, California. She went on to compete in regional, national and world Irish dance competitions under the instruction of Kathleen Deely Braten, Kathleen Maeve-Smith and Patricia Kennelly. While completing her bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts at CSU Chico, Wilson first learned sean-nós dance from Maldon Meehan at Lark Camp in Mendocino, California. Spellbound and inspired by the dance’s integral relationship with music, culture and community, she has since studied with Nic Gareiss, Siobhán Butler, Alicia Guinn and Ben Power.
Saturday’s show will start at 7 pm in the auditorium of the cultural center, 540 NE Hwy. 101.
Advance tickets, $25 for adults, $23 for seniors and $10 for kids aged 18 and under, are available at lincolncityculturalcenter.org or by calling 541-994-9994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.