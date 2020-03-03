Most of us have suffered through an awkward family reunion in our time, but if “The Cocktail Hour” is anything to go by, playwright A.R. Gurney has us all beat.
Set in the mid ‘70s, Gurney’s comedy of manners begins with promising young playwright John returning to his family’s upstate New York home with more than just some dirty laundry.
John has brought a copy of his new play, which puts the family’s WASPish, well-heeled lifestyle under the spotlight. He wants to obtain their permission to proceed with production, but his wealthy, very proper parents are cautious from the outset. For them, the theater is personified by the gracious, comforting era of the Lunts and Ina Claire, and they are disturbed by the bluntness of modern plays. There is also John’s sister, Nina, to contend with, although her reservations have to do with the fact that John has given her character such a minor role.
The family’s confrontations take place during the ritual of the cocktail hour. As the martinis flow so do the recriminations and revelations.
Both funny and poignant, “The Cocktail Hour” is brought to life by Jim Sinnitt as John, Rich Emery as Bradley, Cathye Wehr as Ann and Mary Griffith as Nina.
The play is directed by Bryan Kirsch, with assistance from Patricia Canton.
“The Cocktail Hour” runs through Saturday, March 28, with performances at 7:30 pm every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There is one matinée scheduled for 2 pm on Sunday, March 22.
Tickets, $15 for adults and $13 for seniors and students, are available by calling 541-994-5663 and leaving a message.
