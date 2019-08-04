Award-winning investigative journalist Rebecca Clarren will close out the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology's Mingle and Muse series on Monday, Aug. 12, with a talk on "Fiction, Nonfiction and the American West."
For 20 years, Clarren has been writing about tribal members, rural communities, immigrants, and the environment for a variety of national magazines. Her journalism, for which she has won the Hillman Prize and an Alicia Patterson fellowship, has been published in The Nation, High Country News, Orion, Mother Jones and Salon.com.
Clarren's 2018 novel, "Kickdown," tells the story of two sisters' struggle to save their family's cattle ranch in rural Colorado, and was shortlisted for the PEN/Bellwether Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction; the Washington Post called it "an impressive debut."
Monday's mingling starts at 4:30 pm, and the presentation starts at 5 pm in the Boyden Studio and Maveety Courtyard. The Sitka Center is located at 56605 Sitka Drive, just north of Lincoln City. Take Three Rocks Road west from Highway 101 and follow signs. For more information, go to www.sitkacenter.org.
