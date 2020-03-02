The latest art show on display at Manzanita's Hoffman Center for the Arts features paintings by Jenny Stanley and acrylic paintings and prints by Christine Harrison alongside works by ceramics artists Shane Sjogren and Leverng Thomas.
“Inspired By Nature” opens this Friday, March 6, available to view from 1 to 5 pm, and will remain on display through March 29. An opening reception will be held Saturday, March 7, from 3 to 5 pm featuring light refreshments.
Christine Harrison is a painter, printmaker and sculptor living and working in Tillamook. She is a founding member of Art, Accelerated, a nonprofit artist-based organization promoting the arts in Tillamook County. The group's first successful show was held in August 2015, and the organization continues to support contemporary artists with exhibitions, performances and education programs for youth and adults.
Jenny Stanley lives in the Oregon coastal town of Oceanside, where she paints in oils, watercolor, acrylic and also does encaustic work.
“I feel such a connection to the land and sea in this part of the country" she said, "with its wild winter storms, spring rains and the way the clouds chase each other across the sky above the sea. The graceful waves of reeds along our waterways — I’ve tried to capture some of these images in my work.”
Stanley majored in Fine Art in college and has studied throughout the United States and Europe. In addition, she is an award-winning illustrator of children’s books, currently published by Barron’s of New York. Her paintings can be found in private and corporate art collections throughout the United States and Europe.
The Hoffman Center's clay program is celebrating its 13th year at the center, growing from a handful of clay enthusiasts to a busy, full-fledged studio of creative and accomplished artists.
Today, the open studio receives more than 2,000 visits a year and offers individual and group workshops as well as exhibits throughout the year.
For the Hoffman Gallery’s March show, North Coast artists were challenged to create clay works that were 'Inspired by Nature.' All works are handmade, or thrown on a wheel and sculptural, ornamental or functional in purpose.
The Hoffman Center for the Arts is located at 594 Laneda Avenue, with the gallery open 1 to 5 pm Friday through Sunday.
For more information, go to https://hoffmanarts.org/hoffman-gallery.
