Newport will come alive with Louisiana flair this Tuesday, Feb. 25, as the Central Coast Chorale presents a Mardi Gras Concert Party on Fat Tuesday itself.
The musical line-up will feature everything from spirituals such as Moses Hogan’s “My Soul’s Been Anchored in the Lord” and Mark Hayes’s jazzy version of “Go Down Moses” to Southern gospel with “Down in the River,” which many people will recognize from the Coen brothers movie, “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?”
The choir will celebrate the African roots of New Orleans jazz with a performance of Xhosan folk song “Dubula” complete with some South African dance moves. There will be a little Caribbean flavor with “Mardi Gras Mambo.” And, of course, jazz will have a prominent place in the program, with choral arrangements of Dave Brubeck’s “Blue Rondo a la Turk,” Harold Arlen’s “That Old Black Magic” and Mac Huff’s take on “Old Devil Moon” from Finian’s Rainbow.
The evening will begin with a warm up from special guests, The Shoreline Stompers, playing Dixieland arrangements of audience favorites from previous concerts such as “The Sweet Georgia Brown Hallelujah Chorus.” Later in the concert the Stompers will play Forrest Fisher’s original arrangement “A New Orleans Journey.” The Stompers and the Chorale will join together on the ever popular “When the Saints Go Marching In.”
Women of Note, the chorale’s female octet, will be featured in Blue Rondo and will also add a little Southern accent to the concert with their rendition of Roy Orbison’s classic “Blue Bayou.” Recorded by Elvis himself as well as Linda Ronstadt, this ballad paints word and musical pictures of the singers’ home on the bayou and their desire to return to see “those fishing boats with their sails afloat.”
The whole evening will conclude with a classic New Orleans-style second line parade to the tune of “Second Line March,” with the chorale leading the audience into Geneva Hall where there will be an array of decadent, “eat-em-before-Lent-starts,” desserts available for purchase as well as an auction featuring a host of great items donated by local businesses.
The Feb. 25 concert will start at at 7 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Newport, 227 NE 12 Street. A donation of $10 is suggested.
For more information, email admin@centralcoastchorale.com or call Chorale Director Mary Lee Scoville at 541-563-6830.
