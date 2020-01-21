This Friday, Jan. 24, will see the curtain go up on the latest offering from the Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts, “Elvis Has Left the Building,” a comedy by V. Cate and Duke Ernsberger.
It’s December 20, 1970, and Elvis Presley has disappeared. No one, not even his wily manager, “The Colonel,” knows of his whereabouts. But the Colonel is all shook up because he has racked up a secret debt — and with the King himself missing, the only way to pay it off is to find an Elvis impersonator within 24 hours. Hijinks ensue as the Colonel takes desperate measures to replace a man who is irreplaceable, all while keeping the prying eyes of a nosy reporter at bay and figuring out what happened to the real Elvis.
Directed by Ann Harper, the play stars TAPA veterans Sandra Koops as Trudy and Whitney Wilks as Jill Tanner. They are joined by James Meritt as The Colonel, Jason Hovey as Roscoe, and Edward Egging as Candy.
The play will run through Feb. 9, with performances at 7 pm every Friday and Saturday, and 2 pm matinées each Sunday. Friday’s opening night gala offers theater-goers complimentary appetizers and a beverage.
Tickets, $15 for adults or $10 for kids aged 12 and under, are available at tillamooktheater.com or by calling 503-812-0275.
