The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts will hold auditions for its upcoming production of Agatha Christie’s classic whodunnit “And Then There Were None,” this Saturday, Feb. 15.
Written in response to the dark days of the Second World War, the play was a smash hit in London and Broadway and has been performed consistently ever since.
Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they’re unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. For each has been marked for murder. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme.
Director Chris Chiola is looking to fill 11 roles, with parts available for men and women of any age; as well as volunteers for stage and tech crew.
Saturday’s auditions will run from 2 to 4 pm in the Copeland Room at the Tillamook County Library at Third and Stillwell.
For more information or to request a cast listing, contact Chiola at 503-812-7036 or at chiola1970@yahoo.com.
