Tickets are now on sale for the Nehalem Winterfest celebration, which will return for its third year on Friday, March 6, with Seattle's Marlin James Band kicking off a weekend of great music.
One of the Northwest’s most requested country-rock bands, the Marlin James Band has been recognized as Band of the Year by 8 Seconds Saloon in Indianapolis and recorded the hit song "That Old Familiar Pain" featured on the TV Show "Supernatural."
As well as performing original music, they are influenced by Zack Brown, George Strait, Keith Urban, Charlie Daniels, Joe Keffer, Darren Wayne and Eddie Van Halen.
The March 6 concert will start at 7 pm at the NCRD Performing Arts Center, 36155 9th Street. Advance tickets, $20 to $25, are available at tickettomato.com.
Nehalem Winterfest will continue on Saturday, March 7, with a performance from Eagles Eyes, an Eagles tribute band from British Columbia
Hailing from Vancouver Island, the four members of Eagle Eyes have more than 120 years of combined experience as professional touring musicians. This band is dedicated to capturing the true magic of the harmonies for which the Eagles were renowned.
Eagles Eyes will take to the stage at 7 pm. Advance tickets, $32 to $42, are available at tickettomato.com.
The festival will conclude on Sunday, March 8, with a return performance from Winterfest favorite the Mel Brown Quartet, playing its jazz legends show.
The Mel Brown Quartet came together in the fall of 2002 at Jimmy Mak's, a popular jazz club in Portland. All seasoned jazzmen, the group has become a mainstay in the Portland jazz scene playing to enthusiastic, capacity crowds at every appearance.
Brown performed with Motown legends Diana Ross and The Temptations, Martha and the Vandellas, Stevie Wonder, George Harrison, The Temptations and Marvin Gaye. In 1999, he was inducted into the Jazz Society of Oregon Hall of fame. Throughout his career he also played and performed with the Oregon Symphony.
The concert will begin at 2 pm. Advance tickets, $20 to $25, are available at tickettomato.com.
