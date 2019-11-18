Tickets are selling fast for Chinook Winds Casino Resort's Christmas concert, which will see two of the biggest country acts in recent decades step on stage together to celebrate the holiday season.
Lonestar and Phil Vassar will join forces to perform their hit songs, including “Not So Silent Night” which they wrote together last year, as well as holiday favorites in a pair of concerts set for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7.
Lonestar’s Richie McDonald, Michael Britt, Keech Rainwater and Dean Sams are known for merging their country roots with strong melodies and rich vocals. Their 10 number-one country hits include “No News,” “Come Trying To Me” and the crossover smash “Amazed,” which earned them both the Academy of Country Music single of the year and song of the year in 1999.
Country music hit maker Phil Vassar has been twice crowned Songwriter of the Year with 10 chart-topping hits, including "Carlene,” “In Real Love,” “Little Rodeo,” “I’m Alright” and “Just Another Day in Paradise.”
These talented entertainers will take to the stage at 8 pm at Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street. Tickets, $25-$40, are available by calling 1-888-MAIN ACT (1-888-624-6228), in person at the Chinook Winds Box Office, or online at www.chinookwindscasino.com. Guests must be 16 or older to attend.
