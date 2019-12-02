The sound of long-forgotten instruments will fill Newport’s Pacific Maritime Heritage Center this Saturday, Dec. 7, as Lincoln County Historical Society hosts its annual Holiday Gathering.
Brent Bunker will be playing his extensive collection of rare vintage instruments in the Doerfler Family Theater starting at 1 pm and chatting with guests about musical oddities including the ukalin, harp o’lyre and Marxophone.
Upstairs on the mezzanine, gyotaku artist and teacher Bruce Koike will be demonstrating the fascinating art of fish printing and offering guests the chance to try their hand at this ancient Japanese artform
In the Great Room, refreshments will be served around the glowing fireplace. Guests at this long-standing community tradition can also check out the museum’s exhibits and enjoy unmatched views of Newport’s Historic Bayfront.
Be sure to bring your Christmas shopping list as the gift shop will be offering a special holiday discount only available during this event. The museum gift shop has an outstanding selection of maritime and history publications, as well as locally produced items.
The Holiday Gathering will run from 1 to 4 pm at 333 SE Bay Blvd on Newport’s Historic Bayfront.
Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members. Parking is available at the top of the hill.
For more information, call 541-265-7509.
