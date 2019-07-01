Toledo’s First Weekend celebration will showcase work by an artist who is new to the community this Saturday and Sunday, July 6 and 7, as galleries and studios throughout town throw open their doors to the public.
Michael Hicks has been a professional artist for many years, showing his work across the country.
“I go where the art is,” Hicks said.
Art lovers can see his beautiful depictions of nature, portraiture and more at his gallery space, located at 240 S. Main Street, open from 10 am to 5 pm both days.
Also on Main Street, Frank Jones will be displaying his landscape and urban photography while entertaining guests with guitar and vocals. Francyfolk Photos and Music, located at 227 S. Main Street, will be open from 10 am to 4 pm both days.
Further down the street, Janet Runger will be showcasing her assemblage art at Crow’s Nest Gallery & Studio, located at 170 N. Main Street. Visitors will have the opportunity to peruse her popular magnets, cards and original works of art from 10 am to 5 pm both days.
Just a block up from Main Street, Ivan Kelly will be featuring “Toward Cape Foulweather,” a scene that captures the beautiful desolation of Oregon’s beaches. Kelly is a Signature Member of the American Society of Marine Artists. Ivan Kelly Studio & Gallery, located at 207 East Graham Street, will be open 11 am to 5 pm on Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sunday.
Across the Street, Michael Gibbons will be featuring limited-edition reproductions of some of his most popular paintings, including “Color Purple,” “Dockside Flowering Plums” and “Harris Bridge #2”. Michael Gibbons Signature Gallery is located at 140 NE Alder Street, and will be open from noon to 5 pm both days, with complimentary refreshments served.
The Yaquina River Museum of Art will continue its feature of “Yaquina: A Traveling Exhibit” and selling limited-edition giclée prints of five paintings selected from the exhibition. Located at 151 NE Alder Street, the museum be open from from noon to 4 pm both days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.