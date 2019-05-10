Theatre West of Lincoln City presents "God of Carnage," a dark comedy written by Yasmina Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton.
A playground altercation between eleven-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter. At first, diplomatic niceties are observed, but as the meeting progresses, and the rum flows, tensions emerge and the gloves come off, leaving the couples with more than just their liberal principles in tatters.
Directed by Bryan Kirsch, the Lincoln City production runs through June 1, with performances every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101. Advance reservations for all performances are highly recommended.
Reservations for performances can be made by going to http://www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org/lccc-facility and clicking on the “Buy Tickets Online” button on the left side of the page, or by calling 541-994-9994. Group sales/purchases must be made by phone. Tickets for the show are $15.00 for adults, $13.00 for seniors (60 and over) and for students (over 12). Contains strong language and adult situations. Not recommended for children or the faint of heart
The Cast: Bryan Kirsch as Michael Novak, Tracy Blakeman as Veronica Novak, Roseanne Johnson as Annette Raleigh and Paul Wilhelmi as Alan Raleigh.
The Crew: Bryan Kirsch, Director; Alice Luchau, Assistant Director; Kate Daschel, Lights and Sound; and Debby Rhein, Stage Manager.
