Dancing your way into the New Year is an elegant and sophisticated way to mark the changing of the calendar. But if staying up past midnight sounds like a chore, the Lincoln City Cultural Center has the perfect solution.
The center’s New Year’s bash will treat guests to an evening of music from the Lincoln Pops Orchestra and ring in the New Year on East Coast time, at the distinctly reasonable hour of 9 pm.
The evening will begin at 7 pm and will feature three sets of music by the 25-piece big band. At 9 pm, guests will join revelers in New York City by raising a complimentary glass of champagne, before welcoming the New Year with another hour of dancing.
Led by John Bringetto, the Lincoln Pops has evolved into one of the finest big bands in Oregon and is dedicated to preserving and passing along the heritage of the big band era. Members include a cross-section of the community with musicians aged from 16 to 80, including several talented local high school students as well as professionals. With five saxophones, six trumpets, four trombones, piano, guitar, bass, drums, congas, vibraphone and three vocalists, the Pops put on a dynamic show. As well as Christmas music, the band will be playing music from the swing era, Latin, blues and hard-driving jazz.
The Tuesday, Dec. 31, dance will run from 7 to 10 pm in the auditorium of the cultural center, 540 NE Hwy. 101.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door and include light appetizers, beverages and party favors. A no-host bar will offer Northwest beers and wines by the glass.
Admission for the event is capped at 100 to make sure that everyone has ample room to take to the dance floor and swing their way into 2020.
For more information or to book tickets, call 541-994-9994.
