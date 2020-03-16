Cabin fever can set in pretty quickly after a few days at home. So if your family feels like putting down those phones and enjoying a some large-scale entertainment, Lincoln City's Bijou Theatre has you covered, with No Small Screens Week.
From Saturday, March 21, through Thursday, March 26, the Bijou will present two classic films on the big screen: the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock classic "Rear Window," starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly; and "Sing-A-Long Grease," the beloved 1978 Olivia Newton John and John Travolta musical with special graphics and subtitles to encourage audience participation.
The current feature film "Wendy," a re-imagining of the classic Peter Pan story, will also be playing at alternating showtimes.
Tickets are $7 apiece; $10 for both; or $15 for all three. "Wendy" is $7.50/$9 for individual shows.
For all shows, the 127-seat theater will be selling just 50 tickets, allowing guests to spread out and enjoy their personal space while watching the movies.
