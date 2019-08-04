The INHOUSE Jazz series of house concerts will continue this Sunday, Aug. 11, with a performance from vocalist Annie Averre, flutist Cheryl Alex and guitarist Ben Graves.
The trio, new to each other, will showcase classic ballads and jazz and Latin standards with favorite selections from the artists’ recordings.
One of the best kept secrets of the Northwest jazz scene, flutist/vocalist/pianist, Cheryl Alex has been central to the region's jazz community for more than 20 years, appearing regularly and recording with luminaries such as Nancy King, Randy Porter and most notably guitar wizard Jerry Hahn. At home with a wide range of styles, from straight-ahead bebop to tender ballads, she shows a masterful command of her instruments, alto flute and concert C flute. Influenced in her early years by the music of Herbie Mann, Ella Fitzgerald and Carole King, Alex crafts original compositions that reflect a deep harmonic sense with memorable melodies and Latin influences.
Ben Graves was born and raised in Tennessee, close to the musical cities of Nashville and Memphis, where he discovered his love of blues, rock and jazz. Influenced by Wes Montgomery, Grant Green and John Coltrane at an early age, Graves developed a style blended with not only jazz elements, but Latin, classical and world music as well. He has studied, shared the stage, and toured with national and internationally known artists including Stevie Wonder, Tony Dumas and Charles McPherson. While living in Los Angeles, he studied classical guitar with Scott Tennant of the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, Evan Hirschelman and Robert Mayeur. Performing in music festivals all over the US, Graves currently resides in Portland where he performs regularly in jazz, chamber music and Latin ensembles.
The August concert is the first of the INHOUSE Jazz 2019 season to be held in Gleneden Beach. Seating is limited and directions are provided with confirmation of reservation. Admission is by suggested donation of $15 to $30, with profits benefiting music education for young people. For reservations, call 360-606-7136 or email aaverre@hotmail.com. For more information, go to inhousejazz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.