The Manzanita Writers’ Series will welcome Cuban-American author Leigh Camacho Rourks to the Oregon Coast on Saturday, Jan. 18, to read from her debut short story collection, “Moon Trees and Other Orphans.”
This gritty collection of short stories is set along the Gulf Coast, focusing on themes of desperation, loneliness and love. Filled with hard-living characters who are deeply lonely, the book tracks the ways they fight for survival, often making very bad decisions as they go. Populated by gun toting women, ex-cons, desperate teens and other outsiders, it is a collection about what life is like in hard places, both beautiful and dangerous.
Rourks is a Cuban-American author who lives and works in Central Florida, where she is an assistant professor of English and humanities at Beacon College. She is the recipient of the St. Lawrence Book Award, the Glenna Luschei Prairie Schooner Award and the Robert Watson Literary Review Prize; and her work has been shortlisted for several other awards. Her fiction, poems and essays have appeared in a number of journals, including Kenyon Review, Prairie Schooner, RHINO, TriQuarterly, December Magazine and Greensboro Review.
The Jan. 18 reading will start at 4 pm at the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Avenue. Admission is $7 at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.