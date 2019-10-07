Five different visions of the powerful attraction of the human face will be on show this Friday, Oct. 11, as Lincoln City’s Chessman Gallery unveils its latest exhibit, “Making Faces.”
This exhibit features pieces by clay artists Sam Jacobson and Julie Fiedler; mosaic artist Mary Tapogna; mixed media and collage artist Maria-Esther Sund; and painter Erik Seeger.
Friday’s opening reception will run from 5 to 7 pm, offering wine, refreshments and a chance to meet the artists.
Julie Fiedler is both a painter and ceramic sculptor. She is well known for her ceramic tiles, as well as her ethereal sculptures. She paints and fires her tile in her Oregon Coast studio, surrounded by the plants, birds and animals that often make their way into her paintings and sculptures. For this show, she has made self-referential, life-size portrait busts and masks.
“Traditional bust and mask forms, with their historic and cultural weight, work as iconic, often joyous, platforms for self-expression and reflection,” she said.
Working in earthenware, Fiedler creates the busts in one piece, often combining casting and hand-building. Underglazes, glazes and overgrazes requiring multiple firings satisfy her desire for both control and risky abandon.
Sam Jacobson’s art takes many forms, including working with clay in her studio at Cascade Head. Much of her clay work is functional, including teapots, vases, bowls and containers. Other clay works are whimsical, such as dog masks, or thought-provoking, such as her faces. For Jacobson, sculpting faces is transformative. A mound of mud transforms into a face, a face transforms into a life, and each life created transforms the artist and hopefully the viewer. She finds enjoyment in sharing the faces of people that she has known, observed or imagined, creating something that goes beyond herself.
Maria-Esther Sund was born and raised in El Salvador and went on to study art at Simmons College in Boston and La Universidad de Las Americas in Puebla, Mexico. She has been painting for many years, through her own personal desire to invent something original. Working with collage and mixed media, she is able to incorporate old and new elements while taking full advantage of the exploratory process in creating a work of art. Inspired by the work of Picasso, Matisse and Chagall, especially their portraits, Sund developed an interest in creating faces through collage and other mixed-media techniques. As the layers build she is able to excavate into the surface to reveal the hidden beauty that lies beneath.
Mary Tapogna was born and raised in Springfield, Ohio, where she studied graphic design at he University of Cincinnati and graduated with a BFA in Photography from the Art Academy of Cincinnati. Upon moving to Portland in 1990, she worked as a freelance photographer, mainly for The Oregonian. She gradually began to dabble with the mosaic art medium and was soon having exhibits and undertaking large and small scale commission projects. This led to the opening of Hail Mary, a storefront-gallery-studio that was an arts and community fixture in Portland for 12 years. Tapogna’s mosaic portraits are fabricated using various accumulated materials, images and layering. The work can take weeks to months to complete, depending upon size and challenge of the project. Tapogna honors the traditional art form by striving for the same tedious intricacy, while incorporating contemporary unorthodox materials and subject matter.
Erik Seeger paints with oil on paper or canvas. His images are made using minimal symbols representing the face, and basic primary colors, with the evolution of line and light, to create a maximal effect on the emotions of the observer. Seeger views art as the ultimate attempt to provide clues to one’s real identity and is the subliminal epitome of human expression.
“Making Faces” will be on show through Monday, Nov. 4, available to view daily except Tuesdays. The Chessman Gallery is inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City.
For more information, call 541-994-9994.
