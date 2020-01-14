Stage and TV actor Liz Cole will explore questions of mortality when she presents her one-woman version of “WIT” by Margaret Edson on Wednesday, Jan. 22, in Manzanita.
“WIT,” which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1999, tells the story of a brilliant professor who suddenly finds the tools of academia useless in her journey to come to terms with her diagnosis of ovarian cancer. Cole originated the leading role in the first production of the play in 1995 at the South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa, California, where she won the L.A. Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Outstanding Performance.
“The Wisdom of WIT” is Cole’s solo version of the play, a piece she has performed numerous times across the country. Like the play, this version is both heart-wrenching and humorous, and explores the beauty of simplicity and the puzzle of our irrevocable fate.
Cole will perform the piece as part of the Art of Aging, Art of Dying Program at 3 pm and again at 7 pm at the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Avenue.
Cole has had a long acting career on the professional stage, and has also made TV guest-star appearances on “Seinfeld,” “ER,” “Star Trek,” “The Practice,” “Judging Amy,” “Las Vegas” and many others. She has performed at events for various costal nonprofits, including the Lower Nehalem Land Trust, Food Roots, Rinehart Clinic and the Nehalem Valley Historical Society.
Admission to the Jan. 22 performances is $10 at the door.
For more information on the Art of Aging, Art of Dying Program, contact email Tela Skinner at telaskinner@gmail.com.
