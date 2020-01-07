Manzanita’s Hoffman Center for the Arts presents a prize catch this Saturday, Jan. 11, with a concert from Brad Creel and the Reel Deel.
Fronted by Portland singer-songwriter Brad Creel, the band has a unique “Lava Lamp Country” sound, described as like listening to a John Prine album while Merle Haggard is cooking in the kitchen, Gram Parsons playing chords on the front porch and Bigfoot dancing in the front yard.
Creel’s 2008 album, “Reveeled,” is a collection of smart and funny acoustic folk tunes that showcase his singular ability to translate life’s more difficult moments into laugh-out-loud humor. Creel’s other albums include the 2010 country rock CD, “Probably Not,” and the eclectic “Time & the Road,” released in 2015.
The Reel Deel band members include veteran country rock drummer Bob Hawkins, swing-rock lead guitarist Mike Moore and multi-instrumentalist Ben Grosscup on bass.
Saturday’s concert starts at 7 pm at 594 Laneda Avenue, with admission $10 in cash at the door.
