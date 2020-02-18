Creativity is in full flow at Lincoln City’s Chessman Gallery, where visitors to the ArtAction exhibit are gradually creating a community collaboration from interactive art pieces.
Visitors to the gallery have the chance to experiment and interact with multiple art installation pieces. One installation, a wall-mounted grid of pegs eight feet high by 12 feet wide, invites guests to weave colorful yarn into a design that will grow and develop as the exhibit goes on.
The walls also hold two large paintings with movable circular portions that guests can shift around to re-arrange the composition any way they want. Another large space allows guests to create a huge shared image from small colorful squares adorned with their fingerprints, resulting in a pixelated effect.
Guests will also be able to try their hand at three-dimensional expression, building patterns from colorful blocks in a pair of large hollow frames, one rectangular, the other a triangle.
Gallery Director Krista Eddy said the exhibit gives people of all ages and abilities the chance to discover the artist within them and develop a sense of community by working on a shared project.
“The finished product is a mystery at this point but it is sure to brighten your day with all its color,” she said. “We just want people to come in an enjoy themselves — be inspired.”
The ArtAction exhibit will culminate in a community celebration, running from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, March 6.
The exhibit will remain on display through Monday, March 9, at the gallery, located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy. 101, available to view from 10 am to 4 pm daily except Tuesdays.
For more information, call 541-994-9994 or go to www.lincolncityculturalcenter.org.
