Toledo's First Weekend will sail into spring this Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5, with galleries and studios throughout town throwing open their doors to showcase works such as "Supermoon Sailing" by oil painter Ivan Kelly.
This maritime nocturne, featuring a ship sailing its way up the moonlit Yaquina River, will be on display from 11 am to 5 pm on Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sunday at Ivan Kelly Studio & Gallery, 207 E Graham Street.
Around the corner on Alder Street, Michael Gibbons Signature Gallery will be featuring "Thistle Dew View," an oil painting showing the beauty of a Corvallis farm in late summer. Patterns in plantings and bare dirt lead to a pathway around working agriculture at its best. Located at 140 NE Alder Street, Michael Gibbons Signature Gallery will be open from noon to 5 pm both days
The Yaquina River Museum of Art will continue its display of "The Toledo Show" with new paintings from its Permanent Collection. The museum is also continuing its raffle, offering the chance to win "The Public Entry," an original oil painting by Michael Gibbons. Tickets are $25 each or five for $100, with all proceeds supporting the museum and its events, including the Plein Air Show & Competition and the Annual Toledo Labor Day Art Walk. The museum, located at 151 NE Alder Street, and will be open from noon to 4 pm both days, with volunteers serving refreshments.
Along Main Street, Frank Jones will be displaying his landscape and urban photography, as well as his photo cards at Francyfolk Photos & Music. Located at 227 South Main Street, Francyfolk Photos and Music will be open from 10 am to 4 pm both days.
Further down Main Street, Janet Runger will be showcasing her unique assemblage art at Crow’s Nest Gallery & Studio. Art lovers will have the opportunity to peruse her popular magnets, cards, and original works of art. Crow’s Nest Gallery & Studio, located at 170 North Main Street, will be open from 10 am to 5 pm both days.
"Supermoon Sailing" by Ivan Kelly; "Thistle Dew View" by Michael Gibbons, "The Public Entry" by Michael Gibbons, "Apothecary" by Janet Runger, photography by Frank Jones
