This is a powerhouse show that converts the Alice Silverman Theatre stage into a late 16th Century prison. Once the curtain opens, audiences will be transformed to that time as director Cyn Wilkes guides a multi-talented cast to tell the captivating story of Miguel de Cervantes, a failed author, actor and tax collector, imprisoned with his manservant by the Spanish Inquisition. His crime? Foreclosing on a monastery. He is in prison awaiting final judgement.
The massive set includes a prison drawbridge, which opens when Cervantes and his manservant arrive with their belongings. The prisoners are eager to steal a large trunk Cervantes has brought. And this is when the fantasy begins.
This is a story of courage told through beautiful music and fine performances by actors who play multiple roles. It flows beautifully from a harsh reality into a fantasy world, as told by Cervantes, who renames himself Don Quixote de la Mancha. The prisoners enter into Quixote’s fantasy world, participating as actors in his play rich with creative make-believe. At first they humor him, portraying the roles of mule drivers at an inn propositioning a serving wench and part-time prostitute, Aldonza. Quixote sees Aldonza and declares that she is his lady Dulcinea. Aldonza, used to rough treatment, is both flabbergasted and annoyed with being called a lady. She is mocked by the mule drivers.
Family involvement comes with Antonia, Don Quixote’s niece, who goes with his housekeeper to see the local priest. They profess to only being concerned about his welfare, singing “I’m Only Thinking of Him,” but the priest realizes that the women are more concerned about the embarrassment of Quixote’s madness. Antonia’s fiancé, Dr. Sanson Carrasco, is upset about the prospect of marrying into the family of a madman, so together with the priest, Carrasco sets out to bring Quixote back home.
From this point, the story is full of rich imagery, fantasy, life’s challenges and the frailties of humanity. The play within a play comes to a close with a musical score audiences will be singing for a long time.
The 20-person cast does an excellent job in this Porthole Players production. Pete Theodore is the consummate Cervantes/Quixote with his powerful singing voice and transformative acting skills. When he sings, “The Impossible Dream,” audiences will be moved to tears.
Cody Larsen brings his usual acting chops to his role as manservant/Sancho Panza. Watching him perform and sing a cappella to Aldonza is magical. “The Missive” and “I Really Like Him” are pure entertainment.
Megan Walter gives a shining performance with her clear soprano as Aldonza/Dulcinea. Her character evolves as her self esteem grows being the lady Dulcinea.
And do not miss the fabulous trio of Brian Haggerty, Cassie Lihou and Annie Pusey singing a knockout rendition of “I’m Only Thinking of Him” as the Padre/Antonia/housekeeper. The timing, blocking and vocal work in this song are excellent.
Jim Erickson is back on the Silverman Stage as the barber/gypsy leader. “The Barber’s Song” is pure joy to watch. Erickson does a masterful job in any role he takes on.
Jeff Lichtman is the governor/innkeeper, performing “The Dubbing” and “Knight of the Woeful Countenance.” Lichtman has been in many shows on both PAC stages and it is good to see him develop as a performer.
Paul Kimberly plays three roles as the Duke/Dr. Carasco/Knight of Mirrors and does an excellent job. As an actor, he shows range in his abilities. Linda Capshaw portrays the Innkeeper’s wife, Maria, with her usual spunk and skill. And Nikki Atkins showcases her tremendous range by singing the opening song as Jorge, while also playing Dapple.
Director Wilkes says her mother took her to see “Man of La Mancha” when she was 10 and the show has captured her imagination ever since then. When asked what she hoped audiences would take away after seeing this show, Wilkes said, “Believing in hope can make the impossible, possible.”
The orchestra, led by Howard Lackey consists of 15 excellent musicians who help make the music truly magic.
Barb Perkins is stage manager, Denise Parker is assistant director/assistant stage manager, Brad Capshaw is vocal coach, Linda Capshaw coordinated front of house.
“Man of La Mancha” runs through Sunday, Dec. 8, with performances at 7 pm every Friday and Saturday and 2 pm matinées on Sundays. Tickets, $25 for adults, $23 for students, are available at coastarts.org or by calling 541-265-ARTS.
Cyn Wilkes dedicates this show to her father, Lloyd Wilkes, who passed away unexpectedly during this production. Wilkes says, “He was a master craftsman, a union carpenter for over 50 years, a Mason and a Shriner and so very much more. I will always dream my impossible dream, Pop, I miss you.”
