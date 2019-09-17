The Newport Symphony Orchestra at the Ocean will kick off its 2019-20 season this weekend with “Coastal Vistas & 1,001 Nights,” a performance featuring stirring classical music against a backdrop of stunning images from the Oregon Coast.
Music Director and Conductor Adam Flatt, back for his 13th season, will lead the orchestra in performances of Schuller’s “Music for a Celebration,” Aaron Copland’s “Suite from Our Town,” Liadov’s “The Enchanted Lake” and the grand finale, “Scheherazade” by Rimsky-Korsakov.
The highlight of the evening will be a dazzling symphonic photochoreography presentation by Westwater Arts under the direction of multimedia artist Nicholas Bardonnay. Commissioned by the Newport Symphony Orchestra the Coastal Vistas visual concerto was created in cooperation with the Yaquina Art Association Photographers, Lincoln County 4-H and the Lincoln County Historical Society. It features 145 images, chosen from the more than 670 photos submitted by community members. All images will be displayed on digital and print kiosks in the lobby for viewing before and after the performance and at intermission.
Performances will take place at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Sept. 21, with a pre-concert talk by Flatt at 6:45 pm; and at 2 pm on Sunday, Sept. 22. After each concert, the orchestra will feature a special complimentary Wine Down, featuring select wines from the Flying Dutchman Winery of Otter Rock plus a delicious array of food items. Guests are invited to stay and mingle with orchestra members.
Tickets, $27 and $42 plus fees or $10 for students, are on sale at the box office, by calling 541-265-2787 or online at NewportSymphony.org.
Performances take place at the Newport Performing Arts Center, 777 West Olive Street.
