Literary Arts is bringing three Oregon authors to the Newport Public Library on Sunday, May 5, at 2 pm. They each won awards at the Oregon Book Awards, held in Portland on April 22. Apricot Irving won the Sarah Winnemucca Award for Creative Nonfiction for "The Gospel of Trees;" Beth Wood won the Reader’s Choice Award for "Ladder to the Light;" and Leni Zumas won the Ken Kesey Award for Fiction for "Red Clocks."
Irving’s work has appeared on This American Life, Granta and On Being, and she has received awards from the Rona Jaffe Foundation and Literary Arts. Her book, "The Gospel of Trees," is a lyrical meditation on ecology and loss in Haiti. A missionary’s daughter grapples with the tangled legacy of those who wish to improve the world, while bearing witness to the defiant beauty of an undefeated country.
Wood is a singer-songwriter and poet who has toured the country making music for 21 years. She has released 11 albums and two books of poetry. Inspired by an image from a Jane Hirshfield poem "Mule Heart" in which grief and joy are carried in “two waiting baskets,” Wood seeks to find balance again and regain footing after heartbreaking loss. "Ladder to the Light" chronicles her journey from grief to gratitude to believing in love again.
Zumas’s novel "Red Clocks" was a New York Times Editors’ Choice, an Indie Next pick, and one of The Atlantic’s Best Books of 2018. In "Red Clocks," four women in a small Oregon town confront new laws banning abortion, fertility treatments, and single-parent adoption. Their lives intersect when one of them — a forest-dwelling healer — is arrested for witchcraft and attempted murder.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, go to www.newportlibrary.org or call 541-265-2153.
