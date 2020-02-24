Steve and Calisse Browne will return as the featured artists at the Pacific Artist’s Co-op Gallery in Lincoln City, with a selection of work on display throughout March.
The couple’s copper art is “painted” using a propane torch flame. As the flame from the torch heats the metal, up to 14 colors, from bright yellows and green to bold blue, purples and browns can be oxidized onto the copper. This process requires patience and a willingness on the artist’s part to adjust their vision for the piece as the temperature and humidity in the air affect the way copper reacts to the flame.
Flame-painted art is a negotiation between the artist and the copper. Once the design is flame-drawn and the color is oxidized on the copper, color can be ground off, revealing the natural copper color and enhancing the design.
The Brownes first started flame painting while creating copper jewelry but soon started experimenting on larger wall art pieces, which require multiple steps. While the couple can prepare some steps in advance, the majority of them must be completed in succession, requiring patience and perseverance to create the vibrant, one-of-a-kind piece of art.
The couple’s artwork will be on display from 10 am to 5 pm daily from Wednesday, March 4, through Tuesday, March 31, at 620 NE Highway 101.
