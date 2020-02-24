Would you buy a new lamp without consulting your significant other? For most people, the answer is a resounding “no.” If you’re both going to be looking at that thing for years to come, better to make sure you both like it.
The same rule applies — but magnified a thousandfold — for a piece of public art that will stand in pride of place in Lincoln City and cost between $80,000 and $120,000.
So, the Lincoln City Public Art Committee is holding a public forum this Friday, Feb. 28, to give everyone the chance to have their say on five proposals for the piece, which is slated for installation at the southwest corner of the future Lincoln City Cultural Plaza.
The committee’s master plan calls for a large-scale, three-dimensional installation that will “communicate an exuberant welcome to Lincoln City, using color and forms to express the pleasure of connecting to a place of spectacular natural beauty.”
“We’ve been working on this project for quite a while, and now things are finally getting real,” said Public Art Committee Chair Niki Price. “The city issued a Request for Qualifications in the fall, and we received applications from around the country and the world. The committee has narrowed the field to five, and now we need your help.”
Friday’s forum will give guests the chance to hear from all five finalists: Pete Beeman, Heidi Erickson, Adrienne Peck from Rohleder Borges, Hilary Pfeifer, and Bill and Karma Simmons. Based on interviews and public feedback from this forum, the committee plans to nominate one of the artists or teams for the eventual commission. That selection will be forwarded to the city council, which will make the final decision.
“On behalf of the other current public art committee members — Krista Eddy, Deb Hobbie, Roxce Stavney and Larry Stevens — I’m extending this call for your opinion, guidance and feedback,” Price said. “We envision this work as engaging, monumental and remarkable. In order to achieve something of this magnitude, we need the public. We need you.”
The forum will run from 5 to 7 pm in the Council Chambers at Lincoln City Hall, located on the third floor at 801 SW Hwy. 101. Admission is free and there will be light refreshments.
For more information or to provide feedback outside of the forum, call Price at 541-994-9994 or contact the project’s designated city staff member, Liz Francis at 541-996-1272 or lfrancis@lincolncity.org.
