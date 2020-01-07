Oregon’s iconic salmon is a fish that makes an impression. And nowhere more so than in Lincoln City this Friday, Jan. 11, when the Chessman Gallery unveils a new exhibit of gyotaku fish prints from coastal naturalist and artist Duncan Berry.
“Thanks Be to the Sea” opens with a public reception from 5 to 7 pm, featuring wine, hors d’oeuvres and a chance to chat with the artist. At 6:30 pm, Berry will present a special reading and slide show.
The following day, Saturday, Jan. 11, Berry will lead a hands-on gyotaku workshop from 10 am to noon, showing how to create the type of pieces featured in the show. See sidebar for details.
“Thanks Be to the Sea,” is a traveling exhibit from the UNESCO Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve. The collection is a journey through the fascinating world of the sea, revealing a deep and unexpected interdependence on weather, water and creatures. Inspired by an original poem of the same name, the exhibit features photography by Berry alongside his gyotaku prints.
An artist, naturalist and co-organizer of the Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve, Berry grew up on the Clatsop Plains of the North Oregon Coast, the son of author Don Berry and photojournalist Wyn Berry. He began a fishing career at the age of 13, salmon trolling out of the Columbia River, then turned to diverse careers including goldsmithing, porcelain enamel, apparel, ecosystem services and sustainable seafood. He and his wife, Melany, raised two children on an island in Washington, then returned to the Oregon Coast more than a decade ago to help purchase and preserve the Westwind site just north of Lincoln City.
“This is life on the wild edge of a continent,” Berry said, “where 3,500 miles of the North American land mass meets 5,000 miles of open ocean…The land, sea and air of this place acts as a muse, sanctuary and teacher for me.”
In addition to gyotaku, Berry’s creative work currently includes poetry and photography. When he is not creating art, he loves to swim with salmon in the upper reaches of coastal rivers, and is a dedicated conservationist. He believes that native species are key to the iconic salmon’s future in the great Northwest. His other work includes his co-founding of the national seafood company Fishpeople, as well as acting as a co-organizer of the Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve effort.
“Thanks Be to the Sea” will be on display through Feb. 10 at the Chessman Gallery, located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy. 101.
For more information, call 541-994-9994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.