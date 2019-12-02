The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts will mark the 29th anniversary of The PushPin Show with a public reception this Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Newport Visual Arts Center.
The show recognizes creative talent throughout Lincoln County, displaying original work from emerging visual artists, established professionals, craftspeople, poets and literary artists, hobbyists, youngsters, oldsters, college students, retirees and families alike.
The only criteria for entry are that the work be appropriate for a family-friendly show and that each piece can be hung using four or fewer push pins.
The Pushpin Show brings together the resources of the Newport Visual Arts Center, the diverse talents of Lincoln County visual and literary artists, and the public to celebrate and support local art. Exhibit guests will be invited to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.”
Saturday’s opening reception will run from 2 to 5 pm in the Runyan Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center, 777 NW Beach Drive.
The show will run through Sunday, Dec. 29.
