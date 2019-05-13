Art studios can be as unique as the artists themselves. Add the natural beauty of the Oregon Coast, and it’s no wonder that participants come away from the Art on the Edge Studio Tour feeling in-spired.
Whether you are an artist yourself or simply curious about how the impressive number of talented artists on the Central Coast create their work, the self-guided tour will offer a glimpse behind the scenes. From Friday, May 17, through Sunday, May 19, doors will open at workspaces located between Neskowin and Depoe Bay, some of which are as beautiful as the art they produce. Artists will be on hand to answer questions, talk about and demonstrate their creative processes and sell their work.
This year the tour will include 26 artists at 16 locations, plus another 30 artists at three group sites. The wide range of mediums include oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolor, metal sculpture and casting, driftwood furniture, handmade jewelry, fire painting, glass blowing, clay and ceramic art, photography, weaving, mosaic, colored pencil art, reclaimed assemblage art and print making and fabric arts.
The first year had fewer stops, the second possibly too many, and this year, organizer Krista Eddy thinks the number is juuuust right.
“I think we’ve found the right amount of stops to show the diversity of the many great artists we have here on the coast,” she said, “without overwhelming visitors who don’t want to miss a single stop.”
One of these stops will be with Danelle Jones, who paints whimsical animal portraits, many in-spired by her beloved Labrador Inky, in a cozy studio where she is warmed in the winter by a wood stove and serenaded by a resident frog in the spring.
Though she attended both of the first tours, this will be her first time as a stop.
“I saw that what Krista was doing was really cool and wanted play too but it took me a bit to be ready to be an open studio,” Jones said. “I really enjoyed seeing how others artists work and how they prioritize; we all have such different processes.”
Jones has worked professionally as an illustrator, electrician and landscaper, and now operates a non-profit that helps get other artists past common hurdles like understanding the shifting land-scapes of marketing.
“When I first started out in illustration, there weren’t things like clip art,” she said. “And sites like Etsy have grown so much that it is far more competitive than it used to be. These types of changes can have both positive and negative effects but it’s hard for people to navigate them without a little help.”
One of the things Jones will have for visitors to her studio will be examples of work in progress.
“Art can be intimidating when all you see is the finished piece,” she said. “I’ll be showing things at different stages, because I believe that seeing some of the awkward stages a piece can go through as it’s being created can be empowering for budding artists.”
Eddy makes an effort to invite new artists like Jones to participate each year.
“We definitely had people come back after the first tour,” she said. “Since we’d like people to keep coming back, we make sure they always have new things to see.”
Another new site is a collective in a beautiful garden with deep roots in the area.
“We are so excited to have the Connie Hansen Garden as a stop this year,” Eddy said. “The timing is perfect because the rhododendrons that the garden is known for will be in bloom.”
The $10 tour entry fee includes a pin and a booklet chock full of information about each artist, their work, the location of the studio or group site, and if the stop is pet friendly or wheelchair accessi-ble.
The etched wooden tour pins were made by the Taft High School art students in a unique commu-nity art collaboration.
“They are beautifully crafted,” Eddy said. “We are so impressed with what the kids did and I think these pins are something people will be happy to keep.”
Presale for the tour is available now at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, and can be made at all participating sites throughout the tour dates. For more information, go to artstudiotourlccc.com or call 541-994-9994. The Lincoln City Cultural Center is located at 540 NE Hwy. 101.
