The latest Spotlight Show from the Yaquina Art Association features the stained glass artwork of Marsha Christian.
Christian has worked with stained glass for the past 38 years, having begun when she experimented with different mediums in search of a hobby. She soon discovered that she couldn’t stop at just one glass project, developing a passion for glass that remains strong today. She loves working with glass and when it just comes alive before her eyes. It brings her joy to see people’s reactions to a finished piece.
Christian has also found a new love for jewelry. She is drawn to precious stones and loves combining them with glass beads to create one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry.
The show, which is free and open to all, will run through Friday, Feb. 21, available to view from 11 am to 4 pm daily at the Yaquina Art Association Gallery, 789 NW Beach Drive.
