The latest Spotlight Show from Newport’s Yaquina Art Association will feature the photography of Walter Duvall alongside the printed fish artwork of Ken Hartwell.
Duvall began his photographic journey 54 years ago in high school when he was inspired by landscapes created by black-and-white photographer, Ansel Adams. In the 1970s while in the military, he took correspondence courses through the New York Institute of Photography and has continued to seek photographic knowledge through workshops, seminars and online courses.
Duvall’s passion is capturing the beauty of light and nature that surrounds us, both in color and black and white. He is also intrigued about recording the “decisive moment” with people, made popular by street photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson. In 2002, he discovered digital photography and in 2014, when he began a transitional retirement from his 34 years as a certified financial planner and investment advisor, he began devoting more time to his lifelong passion of photography working with such professionals as Art Wolfe, Mark Adamus, David Middleton and Brenda Berry. He has been published, both in magazines and brochures, won numerous awards and has donated his time and talent to the Alaska Raptor Center, Sitka Conservation Society, Oregon Coast Community Forrest Association and Newport Fishermen’s Wives, helping them to promote their nonprofit goals. Currently, he is a member of Yaquina Arts Association, Yaquina Arts Association Photographers, Oregon Central Coast Photography Group and Oregon Professional Photographers Association.
“My photography is influenced by three professional photographers” Duvall said. “First, from Ansel Adams who said, ‘You don’t take a photograph, you make it;’ David Middleton who taught me, ‘Don’t settle for mediocrity’ and ‘Watch the edges of your image;’ lastly Art Wolfe who told me, ‘Don’t take a postcard, look for art in a scene.’ These words follow me every time I venture out to record nature and people.”
Self isolating? Don’t worry; Duvall’s work can also be seen at walterduvallphotography.smugmug.com.
Ken Hartwell has loyally served as President of Yaquina Art Association for several years. His hard work keeps the Yaquina Art Gallery running and his outreach has brought art education to the community. Spending more than 40 years teaching art in elementary schools has made him love color.
“It’s fun putting color in my art where most would not expect,” he said.
Hartwell’s show is a mix of printed fish — both traditional and unusual.
The show will be on display through Friday, March 27, at the Yaquina Art Association Gallery, 789 NW Beach Drive, available to view from 11 am to 4 pm daily.
• Interested in becoming a member of the Yaquina Art Association? Visit the gallery to fill out a membership form. Annual membership dues are $40 and only 30 staffing hours a year are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.