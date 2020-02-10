Throughout the past six years, Lincoln City’s Chessman Gallery has been the place to be every second Friday for the unveiling of each month’s new art exhibit.
But anyone arriving at the gallery this Friday, Feb. 14, will find it a blank canvas, waiting to be brought to life — by them.
The ArtAction exhibit is a community collaboration made up of interactive art pieces that will grow, change and be built entirely by gallery visitors during the month.
“Winter is a wonderful time to experimental with creativity,” said Gallery Director Krista Eddy, adding: “When people walk into the gallery they are the artist on show this month.”
Visitors to the gallery will have the chance to experiment and interact with multiple art installation pieces. One installation, a wall-mounted grid of pegs eight feet high by 12 feet wide, invites guests to weave colorful yarn into a design that will grow and develop as the exhibit goes on.
The walls will also hold two large paintings with movable circular portions, that guests can shift around to re-arrange the composition any way they want. The panels were built with help from Tony Hugeback.
“There will also be another large space in which you the artist can arrange small colorful squares adorned with your fingerprint,” Eddy said. “This giant painting, once filled in, will mimic how pixels work on a screen or the pointillism painting style.”
Guests will also be able to try their hand at three-dimensional expression, building patterns from colorful blocks in a pair of large hollow frames, one rectangular, the other a triangle.
“The arrangement possibilities are endless” Eddy said, adding: “Each of the art installations are going to grow more and more colorful as the month go by.”
Eddy said the exhibit gives people of all ages and abilities the chance to discover the artist within them and develop a sense of community by working on a shared project.
“The finished product is a mystery at this point but it is sure to brighten your day with all its color,” she said. “We just want people to come in an enjoy themselves — be inspired.”
The ArtAction exhibit will culminate in a community celebration, running from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, March 6.
The exhibit will remain on display through Monday, March 9, at the gallery, located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy. 101, available to view from 10 am to 4 pm daily except Tuesdays.
Eddy said Chessman Gallery is able to present exhibits like ArtAction thanks to the cultural center’s status as a nonprofit with a mission to bring people together in the spirit of arts and culture.
“If people like what we are doing and want to see more of it, there are many ways to support the center,” she said. “People can donate, volunteer or just be sure to turn up and support the center that way.”
For more information, call 541-994-9994 or go to www.lincolncityculturalcenter.org.
