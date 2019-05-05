The Art on the Edge Studio Tour gives art lovers the rare chance to look behind the scenes at some 16 studios located from Neskowin to Depoe Bay.
But to see artwork from all the tour's artists in a single evening, there's just one place to be — the Art on the Edge opening reception this Friday, May 10, at Lincoln City's Chessman Gallery.
Running from 5 to 7 pm, the reception offers the chance to view a wide range of artwork, chat with the artists and enjoy light refreshments. As an added benefit, anyone buying tour entry buttons at the opening reception will receive 50 percent off.
The Art on the Edge Studio Tour is a self-guided tour of the studio spaces of well known, coastal visual artists, taking place from Friday, May 17, through Sunday, May 19. These artists will show off their exclusive locations, demonstrate their creative processes and sell their work. Each studio will be open from 10 am to 5 pm on all three tour days.
The artists involved range in location from Neskowin to Depoe Bay. The Lincoln City Cultural Center is at the heart of this tour with the Showcase Exhibit in the Chessman Gallery and four of the studio sites located downstairs in the basement. For more information about individual artists and a digital map, go to www.ArtStudioTourLCCC.com.
Tour entry buttons are on sale now for $10 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. They can also be purchased from most of the participating artists and arts organizations during the tour dates.
The exhibit will run through June 10 in the Chessman Gallery, located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy. 101.
