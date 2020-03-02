Lincoln City's Connie Hansen Gardens will open its doors to the art-loving public this Saturday, March 7, with “Feathers, Fur and Fins,” an exhibit of photography by local residents Ernie Rose and William Henderson.
The exhibit, featuring images of birds, mammals and fish, will open with a public reception from 4 to 6 pm, featuring light refreshments and a chance to chat with the artists.
Ernie Rose, a retired graphic designer, moved to Lincoln City from Cornish, Maine, in 2005 with his wife Doreen Thirkell. Often asked what brought them to Oregon, Rose jokes that they were heading into Portland, Maine, took a wrong turn, and ended up outside the other Portland.
In 2009, Rose became a board member of the Audubon Society of Lincoln City and began honing his skills in bird photography. Raptors are Rose's favorite subjects to photograph. He prefers the challenge of catching the birds in flight more than being perched on a limb or standing on the ground. Since living in Oregon, Rose has given more focus on photography than his more-than-30 years as a graphic designer. His bird and wildlife photos have been displayed at the Chessman Gallery and Lincoln City Cultural Center Gift Shop, the Artists’ Studio Association Gallery and at the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. They have also appeared in print and electronic media, such as Oregon Coast TODAY, The Kingfisher newsletter from the Audubon Society of Lincoln City and the Sitka Center’s past catalogs and website.
“When I was an adolescent, I would walk into the woods and see the birds and animals scurry away from what I’m guessing was a threatening entity," Rose said. "But I’d find a comfortable place to sit and stay quietly and motionless. Soon, the birds and animals would feel comfortable enough to show themselves nearby. That is when I felt at one with nature. That is what I attempt to recreate in my photos, to perhaps inspire those who are less connected to nature to gain more appreciation for the birds and animals in their natural state of being.”
William Henderson’s interest in photography and most specifically birds began in the third grade when his father gave him a copy of "Field Guide to Birds" along with a folding Kodak camera with four ‘F’ stops, two shutter speeds and a roll of 620 black-and-white film.
“With a degree in Graphic Design and experience teaching the art of jewelry making and pottery for several years, I hopefully bring some of those design elements into the composition of my images,” he said.
Being an avid fisherman and hunter most of his life, Henderson was led to a 35mm camera to record his adventures. He now uses several digital SLR cameras and a mirrorless one.
“I use mostly longer zoom lenses (on a Canon of course), 100-400mm, 70-300mm when photographing wildlife, and a smaller 18-135mm for landscapes and people," he said. "When not taking photos of birds and wildlife, I love taking pictures of my grandchildren’s many sporting events ... I’m so fortunate to have gotten to see some of my images published in periodicals both here in Oregon and in Arizona. I love seeing them displayed in the homes of friends and family.”
“Feathers, Fur and Fins” will be on display through May at the gardens, located at 1931 NW 33rd Street.
