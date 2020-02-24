The Neskowin Chamber Music series will continue this Sunday, March 1, with a concert from the Alexander String Quartet at Camp Winema.
Now celebrating its 36th year as an ensemble, the Alexander String Quartet has performed in the major music capitals of the world across five continents. It is widely admired for its interpretations of Beethoven, Mozart and Shostakovich and its recordings of these works have been acclaimed by critics everywhere. The group is also known for its advocacy of new music and has commissioned a number of works in that genre.
The quartet is a major presence in its home base of San Francisco, where it serves as ensemble-in-residence for San Francisco performances and as director of the Morrison Music Center at San Francisco State University’s College of Liberal Arts.
The quartet's performance calendar includes appearances at venues including Lincoln Center, the 92nd Street Y and the Metropolitan Museum in New York City, Jordan Hall in Boston and the Library of Congress in Washington, DC.
Violinist Zakarias Grafilo joined the ensemble in 2002 after a career as second principal violinist of the Pacific Symphony and concertmaster of the Stockton Symphony. He holds a B.A. degree from San Francisco State University and is continuing his studies at UCLA.
Frederick Lifsitz studied violin in his native Boston and at Indiana University. Before joining the Alexander, he played several seasons with the Boston Symphony and taught chamber music at the New England Conservatory Preparatory School.
Paul Yarbrough, on viola, is a founding member of the Alexander. He has given a number of solo recitals and was principal violist of the Chamber Orchestra of New England. He and his colleagues received honorary doctorates of Fine Arts from Allegany College and he received a honorary degree from St. Lawrence University. He is on the board of the San Francisco Friends of Chamber Music.
Cellist Sandy Wilson, also a founding member, is a native of Northumberland, England. He completed his graduate studies at the Royal Danish Conservatory in Copenhagen. At 21, he was principal cellist in the Allegemeine Musikgesellschaft Orchestra in Lucerne, Switzerland. He moved to the US in 1979 and completed a degree at Yale. He is a board member of Chamber Music America.
Sunday’s concert will start at 3 pm at Camp Winema, located three miles north of Neskowin, just off Highway 101. Tickets, $25, are available at the door.
For more information, go to www.neskowinchambermusic.org or call 503-965-6499.
