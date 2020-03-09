Bestselling author Christa Yelich-Koth will visit Lincoln City’s Driftwood Public Library this Saturday, March 14, to answer questions about the writing, editing, marketing and publishing worlds.
Yelich-Koth’s most recent book is “The Jade Castle,” the first book in the Land of Iyah cycle, published last summer. Yelich-Koth comes from a varied educational background, from Spanish-immersion primary school, to vocal music at an arts high school where she learned classical music and opera, to a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. She has always had a love of working with animals and found herself most interested in marine biology and entomology. She has published five novels to date, as well as a graphic novel and a comic book series. She has also worked as a professional editor for many years and has been fortunate to work with several bestselling writers, both in the US and Internationally.
Saturday’s presentation will run from 1 to 2 pm at Driftwood Public Library, located on the second floor at 801 SW Hwy. 101.
