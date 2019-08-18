One has been described as a smoky-voiced vixen and the other a dusty blues guitarist. Together, they are Moody Little Sister, the Americana duo that will grace the Lincoln City Cultural Center on Thursday, Aug. 29.
Naomi Hooley and Rob Stroup specialize in songwriting that is emotionally moving and beautifully structured, with solid instrumentation and a sense of community.
Hooley was raised in a small town in Alaska. She encountered her first piano at the age of five, but even then she knew what to do. Hooley taught herself to play, sing and write songs, and always considered herself a songwriter.
“I was born with music inside of me, asking to be written,” she said.
She grew up, and put her musical dreams aside. After years working in offices, and at the end of a marriage, she decided it was time to pursue her dreams. In 2010, she drove 3,000 miles from Alaska to Portland to make her first record.
Stroup also grew up a bit wild, in a family dedicated to hunting, fishing, working and religion. He always loved to sing and play the drums, and saved his money to buy his first Galaxy 5000 drum set when he was eight years old. He grew up, thought hard, and went on to play and lead several bands in Portland, including Baseboard Heaters, The Imprints and Rob Stroup and the Blame.
Saturday’s show will start at 7 pm, with doors opening at 6:30 pm, 540 NE Hwy. 101. Refreshments are available for sale.
Tickets, $20 or $12 for kids, are available at www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.
For more information, call 541-994-9994.
