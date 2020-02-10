A tale of fierce women and dangerous lives will be up for discussion this Saturday, Feb. 15, when the Manzanita Writers’ Series welcomes author Kim Taylor Blakemore to read from her latest novel, “The Companion.”
In 1855, New Hampshire, Lucy Blunt is set to hang for a double murder. Murderess or victim? Only Lucy knows the truth. In the shadow of the gallows, Lucy reflects on the events that led to her bitter downfall — from the moment she arrived at the rambling Burton mansion looking for work and a better life to the grisly murders themselves.
Blakemore writes about the thieves and servants, murderesses and soiled doves, grifters and flimflam girls — dangerous women with tangled lies and hidden motives. “The Companion” is her adult debut in historical mystery. She is also the author of the young adult historical novels “Bowery Girl” and “Cissy Funk.”
A recipient of a Tucson Festival of Books Literary Award, WILLA Literary Award and three Regional Arts and Culture Council grants, Blakemore also teaches novel intensives in Portland, and is a member of the Women’s Fiction Writers Association and the Historical Novel Society.
Saturday’s reading will start at 4 pm at the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Avenue.
From 10 am to 1 pm the same day, Blakemore will also be teaching a writing workshop on setting as character.
For information on this and other Manzanita Writers’ Series programs, go to https://hoffmanarts.org/writing/manzanitas-writers-series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.